Albuquerque names new poet laureate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has a new poet laureate. Mary Oishi moved to Albuquerque more than 20 years ago to work at KUNM. She quickly became part of the performance art and poetry scene, through her own books and other publications like ‘Mas Tequila Review’ and the ‘Harwood Anthology.’ Oishi is also a well-known radio personality hosting a blues show on KUNM and now KSFR in Santa Fe. The city’s poet laureate program serves to recognize poets who connect with the people of Albuquerque and highlight the local community and culture.

