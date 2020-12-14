Albuquerque named one of best places for outdoor enthusiasts to live, work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was named one of SmartAsset’s Best Places for Outdoor Enthusiasts to Live and Work in 2020. In a study of 96 cities across the country, Albuquerque came in at 26 thanks to the city’s number of parks, open space, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

The pandemic has canceled most indoor activities and officials say the city has the perfect climate and locations for year-round outdoor activities. The study reports 2.8% of commuters biked or walked to work and that 23.28% of Albuquerque was parkland.

Seattle, Washington came in at number one in the study with 14.4% of its commuters choosing to either bike or walk to work. SmartAsset reports that besides Boise, Idaho, all of the top 10 cities listed ranked within the top 40 out of 96 for low air pollution.

