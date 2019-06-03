Albuquerque named fifth most affordable family vacation destination

Copyright by KRQE - All rights reserved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque might not be a top tourist destination, but according to a recent study, the Duke City is the fifth most affordable travel destination in the United States.

SmartAsset, a New York-based financial services company, looked at the 48 largest cities in the country and evaluated hotel, travel, car rental and meals for a family of four over a three-day span.

In Albuquerque the average three-day, three-night vacation will run around $2,771 for a family of four and $1,011 for an individual. According to the SmartAsset, rental car costs are the second highest in the top 10 at $78 per day, but hotel prices are the lowest in the entire study, at just $95 per night.

