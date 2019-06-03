Albuquerque named fifth most affordable family vacation destination
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque might not be a top tourist destination, but according to a recent study, the Duke City is the fifth most affordable travel destination in the United States.
SmartAsset, a New York-based financial services company, looked at the 48 largest cities in the country and evaluated hotel, travel, car rental and meals for a family of four over a three-day span.
In Albuquerque the average three-day, three-night vacation will run around $2,771 for a family of four and $1,011 for an individual. According to the SmartAsset, rental car costs are the second highest in the top 10 at $78 per day, but hotel prices are the lowest in the entire study, at just $95 per night.
Top 10 Most Affordable U.S. Travel Destinations for a Family of Four
- Orlando, FL
- Las Vegas, NV
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- San Antonio, TX
- Albuquerque, NM
- Cincinnati, OH
- Reno, NV
- Jacksonville, FL
- Sacramento, CA
- Tucson, AZ
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
