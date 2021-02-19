Albuquerque named a top 10 city for women in tech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study ranks Albuquerque as one of the top ten cities for women working in the tech industry. Albuquerque ranked No. 9 on the list.

“We’re carving out a strong foothold for Albuquerque in the tech industry, and in the ongoing effort to close gaps in pay equity across all sectors,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release. “We’re grateful to see Albuquerque emerge as a leader compared to our peers for economic vitality in spite of the pandemic, our COVID response, and now as a top city for women in tech.”

The SmartAsset study says in Albuquerque, 31% of jobs in the technology industry are filled by women. The study also says nationally women on average make 83 cents for every dollar their male coworkers make. However, in Albuquerque, women make about 95 cents for every dollar.

Top 15 Cities for Women in Tech

Arlington, VA

2. Washington, DC

3. Baltimore, MD

4. Durham, NC

5. Chesapeake, VA

6. Aurora, CO

7. Houston, TX

8. Cincinnati, OH

9. Albuquerque, NM

10. Jacksonville, FL (Tie)

10. Long Beach, CA (Tie)

12. Sacramento, CA

13. Philadelphia, PA

14. Chandler, AZ

15. Atlanta, GA