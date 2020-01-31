Albuquerque named #1 Best Place to Live, Work as MovieMaker in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, MovieMaker Magazine announced that for the second year in a row, Albuquerque is the number one Best Place to Live and Work as a moviemaker in 2020. The city outranked competitors including Vancouver, Atlanta, and Chicago in the Big Cities category.

“Our efforts are paying off, Albuquerque is the place to be if you are in the film, TV, and digital media industry,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a statement. “With good local jobs and business partnerships, the arrival of major production studios like Netflix and NBC Universal, and growing independent film, production, Albuquerque is a national hub for film, and we’re going to keep building this momentum in the years to come.”

MovieMaker cites several productions such as “Breaking Bad”, “Better Call Saul”, “El Camino”, and the recent Netflix series, “Messiah” that have displayed the city’s filmmaking potential. Santa Fe came in at number three on the list in the Small Cities and Towns category.

Earlier this month, the New Mexico Economic Department reported that since signing an agreement to open its first U.S. production hub in the state, streaming giant Netflix has spent over $150 million in New Mexico.

At the same time, Netflix has hired over 1,600 cast and crew members in the state while utilizing more than 2,000 production vendors.

“We again chose Albuquerque as our best city for moviemakers because of the film explosion in the region, including Netflix and NBC Universal’s commitment to spend hundreds of millions in productions in the next few years. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are incredible advertisements for Albuquerque’s stunning vistas and diverse locations, and the region has built on them to lure other top-quality productions,” said Editor-in-Chief of MovieMaker Magazine Tim Molloy in a statement. “The region is truly committed to film, while remaining comfortable and affordable. And it doesn’t hurt that is has some of the best food, weather, and culture in the county.”