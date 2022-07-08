ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum is showcasing what artists can do with just paper. The Papercentric exhibit showcases several works of art from the museum’s permanent collection.

It uses paper in several forms, including paper mache, embossed paper, and sculptures. “Artists are using paper as a medium itself as opposed to a matrix that you paint or draw or write on, so it’s really interesting because in this case the paper itself because the focus of the artwork,” said Museum Art Curator Josie Lopez.

Papercentric pays homage to the humble sheet of paper and the artistic potential within it. The exhibit costs $6 and runs through the end of August.