ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is offering a free after-hours program this Thursday featuring live music, hands-on activities, food, and more. The museum’s “3rd Thursday” is a monthly program occurring on the third Thursday of each month from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is open to kids and adults with gallery exhibits open for viewing throughout the museum. The Albuquerque Museum also offers docent-guided tours, educational classes for children, and live performances.

The museum’s Associate Curator of Education, Jessica Coyle, says that there will also be a new exhibit about Indigenous art and artistic creation at Santa Fe’s annual Indian Market. Coyle also says that there will be a take-home paper jewelry craft to enjoy at this month’s “3rd Thursday” event.

Schedule for February’s “3rd Thursday”

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Open viewing of the museum’s current exhibitions

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Create jewelry from handmade paper beads

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Digital Archivist, Jillian Hartke, discusses the role of archives and screens selections from KNME’s ¡COLORES!

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music from The Chachalacas

6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Docent tours of Common Ground: Art in New Mexico

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Yoga class with YogaZo in the “Only in Albuquerque” exhibit

For more information visit cabq.gov.