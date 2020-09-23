Albuquerque Museum welcomes 2 new art installations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The Albuquerque Museum is officially back open and has two art installations for the public to enjoy. Josie Lopes, the curator of art at the Albuquerque Museum, talked about the two new installations.

The first installation is called “Haunted,” brings an alternative experience of New Mexico’s natural landscape into Albuquerque Museum’s lobby as part of the annual Visiting Artist program. While the layers of color and representations of texture echo the beauty and remoteness of many places in the state, “Haunted,” is a site-responsive work that reveals the far-reaching impacts humans have had on landscapes that are now and forever altered.

Neal Ambrose-Smith’s neon installation at Albuquerque Museum explores concepts of home, abstract art, and cultural experiences. He describes a teepee as a perfectly engineered structure that is incredibly versatile, sturdy, and able to withstand the harsh conditions of the Southwestern climate.