Albuquerque Museum to host Zoom lecture on work of Diego Rivera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is holding an online lecture with an expert on the work of Diego Rivera. Mary Lance researched Rivera and directed a documentary called ‘Diego Rivera-I Paint What I See’ which was made between 1985 and 1989 in Mexico and the United States. The lecture will feature clips from the film as Lance talks about her research on the famed artist.

Right now, the museum has an exhibit featuring the works of Rivera and Frida Kahlo. The lecture will take place next Tuesday, March 31 on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The lecture is free and those interested can register online at the Albuquerque Museum’s website.