ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is inviting the community to come out and enjoy this month’s 3rd Thursday event. The free event features live music and performances, hands-on art activities for kids and adults, gallery exhibits, food, and drinks. This month’s 3rd Thursday focuses on the “Traitor, Survivor Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” which examines the historical and cultural legacy of the indigenous woman at the heart of the Spanish Conquest of Mexico.

There will be different events throughout the evening:

Explore imagery from the La Malinche Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

Chamber Opera performance (20 minutes) Time: 6:30 – 7p.m. You can enjoy an encore performance of the opera on Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m.

Free Yoga Class with YogaZo Time: 6:30 p.m. In the Museum’s ‘Only in Albuquerque’ exhibit

Flamenco-inspired music from Girasol Time: 7-8 p.m.



For more information visit their website.