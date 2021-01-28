Albuquerque Museum Take Home Art Kits allow parents to explore creativity with children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get creative with your little ones at home. The Albuquerque Museum is providing Take Home Art Kits for children ages four and five.

The art kits are available through the Museum School. Albuquerque Curator of Education Elizabeth Becker discusses the kits and how you can participate in the at-home fun.

The Albuquerque Museum offers a wide variety of programming including educational classes for children of all ages, live performances in its amphitheater, docent-guided tours in the Museum, its Sculpture Garden, the Museum Store, and the Museum’s cafe. In 2021, the Museum School offers Youth Studio classes for children six to 10 that adhere to social distancing guidelines and will require students to wear a mask at all times.

Upcoming classes include “Creatives around the World” which promotes cultural sensitivity and an appreciation of diversity as well as “Hecho a Mano” which will highlight vibrant art traditions of Mexico. Registration is required for Museum School classes which can be done online.

The Museum also offers a range of online activities for many ages such as their free programs such as Family Art from Home and Teen Corner. Additionally, the Museum School offers Take Home Kits for children ages four to five.

The all-in-one kits include four lessons and art supplies that explore a different topic each month. January’s kit will feature ink rolling techniques while February’s will introduce clay building techniques. Take Home Art Kits cost $30 each.

For more information on the Albuquerque Museum’s Take Home Art Kits or to register for classes at the Museum School, visit cabq.gov.