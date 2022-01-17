Albuquerque Museum stays open late for music and art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is staying open late on Thursday for music and art. It’s happening on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those who attend will work with instructors from Stitchology to learn to embroider flower designs similar to those in one of their exhibitions.
During their workshop, there will be live jazz music and cocktails. This is happening every third Thursday of the month. For more information, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum/events/3rd-thursday-2022.