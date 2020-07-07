Albuquerque Museum previews podcast series, special upcoming exhibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although the Albuquerque Museum hasn’t had visitors in their building since the middle of March, the work of the museum continues. You can learn about an online exhibition, a brand new podcast series, as well as plans for the future of the museum. Museum Director Andrew Connors discusses the big picture for the Albuquerque Museum.

The exhibition, “Trinity: Reflections on the Bomb” presents artists’ responses to the first detonation of a nuclear weapon near Alamogordo that coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Trinity explosion. While originally planned as a physical exhibition, the works are now presented online.

The “Picture This! Podcast” takes a deep dive into the stories behind some of the most mysterious images in the photo archives collection. The podcast is created and narrated by Digital Archivist Jill Hartke.

In October 2020, a new exhibition, “30 Americans: The Rubell Family Collection”, will showcase the works of the most important African American artists of the last three decades and will highlight racial, sexual, and historical identity in contemporary culture. Artists will include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Nick Cave, Lorna Simpson, Kara Walker, Carrie Mae Weems, and Kehinde Wiley.