ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is proud to present three exhibitions from the Thomas Cole national historic site in New York. In addition, the Albuquerque Museum has an exhibition of works by Nicola López and Paula Wilson reflecting on human interactions in New Mexico’s desert landscapes. It also features works by Thomas Cole, Kiki Smith, and Shi Guorui engaging with the Hudson river area in New York.

The exhibitions that are currently open are the contemporary artist Shi Guorui, Kiki Smith, Nicola López and Paula Wilson. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Mondays. Thomas Cole’s exhibition, which will be a recreation of his studio, will be open on November 18. For more information, visit the Albuquerque Museum’s website.