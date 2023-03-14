ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is proud to present celebrated photographer, Danny Lyon’s exploration of the west. Featuring the photographer’s lifelong exploration of the people, places, land, and history of the west this exhibition dives deep into his connection to New Mexico and his decades-long interaction with the community of Bernalillo.

The exhibition also includes iconic images from Lyon’s series on the Civil Rights Movement, the Chicago Outlaw Motorcycle Club, the Texas Prison System, protests, sensitive portraits of individuals from around the world, and more. The exhibition features a selection of 175 photographs, films, and montages spanning Lyon’s 60-year career. Albuquerque Museum will present Journey West: Danny Lyon on view at Albuquerque Museum from March 11, 2023 – August 27, 2023.