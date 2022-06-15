ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Museum presents 3rd Thursday, a free event featuring live music and performances, and hands-on art activities for kids and adults.

This month’s 3rd Thursday, has a focus on the exhibit ‘Facing the Rising Sun.’ Celebrating the multi-faceted city, visitors can design individual pieces that when combined will create represent Albuquerque’s beautifully diverse geography and geology.

The event is from 5-8:30 p.m. with special activities:

6:30 p.m. Afree yoga class with YogaZo in the Museum’s “Only in Albuquerque” exhibit

7 p.m. Join Ray Collins, Bobbie Boyer, and Grover Pettes as they talk about their families’ experiences homesteading in NM.

For more information visit their website.