Albuquerque Museum preps for grand opening of Jim Henson exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The grand opening of the Jim Henson exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum is just days away. The wildly popular exhibit provides a glimpse into the mind of Henson, the creator of The Muppets and a longtime contributor to Sesame Street.

Some of our favorite characters are strolling into town and staying with us for the next four months at the Albuquerque Museum as part of The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited.

It showcases the legacy that Jim Henson left behind when he died in 1990. KRQE News 13 spoke with Bonnie Erickson, who worked closely with Henson for years. She created some of the most iconic characters that we still see today.

Erickson is working with the museum to make sure they capture the spirit of the traveling exhibit, which features puppets, costumes, behind-the-scenes footage, and much more from Henson’s days with The Muppets, Sesame Street and movies like The Dark Crystal.

“It’s really a wonderful homage to him and his intellect and generosity, his vision for the future,” said Erickson.

The Jim Henson exhibition runs from Saturday until mid-April. For anyone 13 and over, there’s a $5 surcharge for the exhibit on top of the usual museum admission fees.