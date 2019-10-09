Albuquerque Museum, partners looking forward to hosting ‘Home Movie Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s time to start dusting off those home movies you’ve kept in the garage and the attic. The Albuquerque Museum would like to see them and may even add them to their collection.

The Albuquerque Museum is one of five local organizations that plan on hosting a free event called “Home Movie Day on Saturday, October 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Albuquerque Main Library on Copper Avenue NW.

Jill Hartke with the Albuquerque Museum said the event will consist of open screenings of home movies from the public and will feature films from as early as 1914.

“We want them to look into their own homes and talk to their own relatives if people have 16 mm, 8 mm, Super 8, bring it in and we’ll show it,” said Hartke.

She said people will have the option to donate their films to the museum and staff will offer advice on how to digitize their movies.

The other organizations involved in organizing the event include Basement Films, Modern Albuquerque LLC, Historic Albuquerque Incorporated, the Albuquerque Historical Society.