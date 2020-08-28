Albuquerque Museum outdoor Sculpture Garden open to guests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum outdoor Sculpture Garden is open to visitors, even though the museum is closed. Curator of Art, Josie Lopez offers more details on this special garden.

The Sculpture Garden features art from the museum’s collection as well as a few works from the Albuquerque Public Art collections. Sculptures, a mosaic, a fresco, an earthwork, and more are presented in the museum’s lobby, atrium, and on the landscaped grounds.

While the Albuquerque Museum is closed, the outdoor Sculpture Gardens are available for visitors to enjoy 24/7 and the West Garden that leads to Old Town is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

An online exhibition of the Albuquerque Sculpture Garden features a video tour with Lopez and showcases over 50 sculptures in addition to a map and self-guided tour book that visitors can download. The Sculpture Garden includes works by artists including Bob Houzous, Allan Houser, Michael Naranjo, Karen Yank, and Jesus Moroles.

The Cuarto Centenario Project is included in the Sculpture Garden which is a public art installation that includes an earthwork called “Numbe Whageh” and the sculptural installation, “La Jornada”. The City of Albuquerque and the Cultural Services Department has launched a response to community concerns with the Race, History, & Healing Project where community members are invited to participate in dialogue sessions around this topic.

The Albuquerque Museum Sculpture Garden is located at 2000 Mountain Road NW.