ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Pictures of Hope” is a nonprofit organization devoted to changing the lives of children, experiencing homelessness and children in need of hope. Their children’s exhibition opens today at the Albuquerque Museum.

There will be a silent auction all 100% of the proceeds to benefit an educational fund for the children. The Albuquerque community is invited to congratulate the children and to see this heartwarming and inspirational exhibition. The Albuquerque Museum will be opening Pictures of Hope Wednesday, July 12, from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. Located at 2000 Mountain Rd. NW. Albuquerque, NM 87104.