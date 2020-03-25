Albuquerque museum offers online resources

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Online visitors can explore around 8,000 objects from the museum’s permanent collection, viewing photos and reading about their significance.

The museum’s photo archivist has also launched a blog, focusing on events from New Mexico’s history such as the state’s first balloon ride. You can also download and print a coloring book featuring drawings of significant artifacts and works of art.

Director Andrew Connors says the museum is not only working to provide resources for the current circumstances. The staff is also preparing for the museum’s upcoming exhibitions which are slated three years out, so they can hit the ground running whenever the facility is cleared to reopen.

