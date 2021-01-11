Albuquerque Museum offers Family Art from Home projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The Albuquerque Museum offers a wide variety of programming including educational classes for children of all ages, live performances, guided tours, and more. As we continue to work our way through the pandemic, the museum is now rolling out some family art projects that you can do at home.

Albuquerque Museum Associate Curator of Education Jessica Coyle discusses the projects and how you take participate. All ages will enjoy the museum’s family art projects where you will be able to download a new project each week.

Participants will have the opportunity to work with a variety of art mediums that are already available from home. Examples of the Family Art from Home projects include making a matchbox shrine, a tile creature inspired by Gaudi, a kinetic sculpture, and an art deco gratitude box.

The Albuquerque Museum is open for visitors. While in-person events have been moved online, all of the museum’s exhibition galleries are open and include an exhibition of the printmaking work of Jose Guadalupe Posada and “Friday Kahlo, Diego, Rivera and Mexican Modernism” which opens at the beginning of February.

Tickets to the Albuquerque Museum can be purchased online. For more information, visit cabq.gov/culturalservices/albuquerquemuseum.

Up Next: