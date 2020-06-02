Albuquerque Museum interacting with people virtually during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – After several months of having strict stay at home orders in place in New Mexico due to COVID-19 things are now opening back up. Although the Albuquerque Museum remains closed for the time being there are lots of ways people can still interact with the museum.

Jessica Coyle Associate Curator of Education at the museum says they’ve been able to put a lot of things online the past few months while they were closed during the pandemic. Coyle says the museum has posted music performances and yoga on their Facebook page as another way to interact with people during unprecedented times. The Jim Henson exhibit will also be staying until August 30.

Below are some ways people can still interact with the Albuquerque Museum.