Albuquerque Museum in need of volunteer tour guides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is looking for volunteers with a love of art. Gallery docents give tours of the museum’s exhibitions. They are looking for people available for a two-hour shift every two weeks.

However, they will have to undergo an eight-month training to learn about the exhibits. The training begins in September of this year.

The museum asks that volunteers be able to stand, and move around the museum for up to two hours. After a background check, docents can receive free general admission to the museum and Casa San Ysidro, Albuquerque Museum’s history house and property in Corrales, and a discount at the museum gift shop. Interested applicants must register by Aug. 6 through the One ABQ Volunteers website.