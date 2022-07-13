ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pictures of Hope is hosting the children’s pictures exhibition at the Albuquerque Museum, Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m.

They are inviting the community to come to the museum to see and enjoy their photographs at the Museum. The theme for the photographs is based on the kids’ hopes and dreams. The museum will host the pictures, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Some of those pictures can be purchased, and all the proceeds will benefit the children and families.

The children who participated in this project are students in the McKinney Vento Title 1 program. All the kids were gifted a camera, donated by Walgreens. Two Albuquerque youths were granted two full-tuition college scholarships. Pictures of Hope teaches children how to visualize their dreams and how to achieve them.

For more information visit their website.