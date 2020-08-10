Albuquerque Museum hosts online summer concert series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Museum is celebrating the 11th year of Chatter Summer Concerts with music inspired by the exhibition “Trinity: Reflections on the Bomb.” The concerts will be live-streamed and on the four Thursdays of August at 6 p.m. through the museum’s YouTube channel. They will also be streamed on the Albuquerque Museum’s Facebook page.
Schedule
- August 6: Chatter begins our dialogue with the Trinity: Reflections on the Bomb exhibit with a short incipit by Lou Harrison, his Peace Piece Three: Little Song for the Atom Bomb, which imagines the explosion as an aesthetic experience.
- August 13: Responses by Japanese and American composers—from the radioactive glow of Dai Fujikura’s Poison Mushroom and Perpetual Spring to the refracted light of Toru Takemitsu’s Rocking Mirror Daybreak.
- August 20: Chatter offers a percussion program centered on James Tenney’s Pika-Don. This powerful work, commissioned by Christopher Shultis and the UNM Percussion Ensemble, is woven through recorded narratives of witnesses to the Trinity test and survivors of the attack on Hiroshima.
- August 27: Chatter will look to Cold War musical trends, examining Soviet-era composition through the work of Russian composer Alfred Schnittke (1934-1998), who transformed historical styles into harrowing new languages and dramatic new hybrids reflecting a new, post-nuclear world order.