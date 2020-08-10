Albuquerque Museum hosts online summer concert series

The forecast continues to look more and more unfavorable. The high pressure will move over El Paso and into Eastern Arizona through the next two weeks. This will bring consistently dry air into the state.

A few records will likely be broken on Wednesday and Thursday when the west winds kick into gear. The one hopeful feature of the forecast is a backdoor front Saturday night. This appears to be strong enough to make it to the Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will cool down on Sunday. The bets