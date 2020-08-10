Albuquerque Museum hosts online summer concert series

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Museum is celebrating the 11th year of Chatter Summer Concerts with music inspired by the exhibition “Trinity: Reflections on the Bomb.” The concerts will be live-streamed and on the four Thursdays of August at 6 p.m. through the museum’s YouTube channel. They will also be streamed on the Albuquerque Museum’s Facebook page.

Schedule

  • August 6: Chatter begins our dialogue with the Trinity: Reflections on the Bomb exhibit with a short incipit by Lou Harrison, his Peace Piece Three: Little Song for the Atom Bomb, which imagines the explosion as an aesthetic experience. 
  • August 13: Responses by Japanese and American composers—from the radioactive glow of Dai Fujikura’s Poison Mushroom and Perpetual Spring to the refracted light of Toru Takemitsu’s Rocking Mirror Daybreak. 
  • August 20: Chatter offers a percussion program centered on James Tenney’s Pika-Don. This powerful work, commissioned by Christopher Shultis and the UNM Percussion Ensemble, is woven through recorded narratives of witnesses to the Trinity test and survivors of the attack on Hiroshima. 
  • August 27: Chatter will look to Cold War musical trends, examining Soviet-era composition through the work of Russian composer Alfred Schnittke (1934-1998), who transformed historical styles into harrowing new languages and dramatic new hybrids reflecting a new, post-nuclear world order.

