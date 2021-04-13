Albuquerque Museum Foundation hosts ‘Shaken, Not Stirred’ fundraising event

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Andrew Rodgers, Executive Director and CEO, Albuquerque Museum Foundation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaken, Not Stirred is the Albuquerque Museum Foundation’s premiere spring fundraising event. This year, fun-loving professionals and patrons of the arts will have all sorts of fun activities to take part in. Executive Director & CEO Andrew Rodgers discusses all the details.

This event is the Albuquerque Museum’s Foundation’s annual spring fundraiser. The event will be broadcasted live from the Albuquerque Museum on April 17, from 6 – 7:30 PM, and will be $75 per person. This is an essential part of their efforts to support the Albuquerque Museum’s educational programs, most notably including the “Magic Bus” program, which makes connections and provides crucial educational resources to some of the youngest and most vulnerable populations. For more information on the event, go to albuquerquemuseumfoundation.org/shaken.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES