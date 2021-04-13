Albuquerque Museum Foundation hosts ‘Shaken, Not Stirred’ fundraising event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaken, Not Stirred is the Albuquerque Museum Foundation’s premiere spring fundraising event. This year, fun-loving professionals and patrons of the arts will have all sorts of fun activities to take part in. Executive Director & CEO Andrew Rodgers discusses all the details.

This event is the Albuquerque Museum’s Foundation’s annual spring fundraiser. The event will be broadcasted live from the Albuquerque Museum on April 17, from 6 – 7:30 PM, and will be $75 per person. This is an essential part of their efforts to support the Albuquerque Museum’s educational programs, most notably including the “Magic Bus” program, which makes connections and provides crucial educational resources to some of the youngest and most vulnerable populations. For more information on the event, go to albuquerquemuseumfoundation.org/shaken.