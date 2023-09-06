ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federally funded grant will help the Albuquerque Museum in its ongoing effort to digitize its collection.

“This prestigious grant will make a big difference for the Albuquerque Museum by expanding its digital archive and increasing public access to its collections,” Andrew Rodgers, president and CEO of Albuquerque Museum Foundation, said in a press release. “This is the first time the IMLS [Institute of Museum & Library Services] has awarded funds to support the Museum, an important achievement that brings national attention to the great work its staff and curators do for the state and region.”

The money comes from the Institute of Museum & Library Services, an independent federal agency. The cash will be spread over three years at the museum.

The idea is to add to and update the searchable public collection on eMuseum. Making more of the collection public will help researchers and community members better use the cultural and historical knowledge within the artifacts, museum officials say.

“This work will provide opportunities for interpreting the collection as defined in our Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Plan,” Andrew Connors, the museum’s director, said in a press release. “By providing rich, informative entries and good photographs of our diverse museum collections through our free online database, we will provide important resources to the public, scholars, students, educators, and museum colleagues locally and around the world.”

The Albuquerque Museum is one of 122 projects across the nation that are receiving federal grants from the Institute of Museum & Library Services. The Albuquerque Museum is one of the projects receiving the largest grant amount offered.