ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum presents an exhibition featuring Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community on display from Feb. 4 through Jul. 28, 2023. The exhibition features the work of many award-winning Native American artists. Ceramics, beadwork, prints, paintings, and more will be on view including over 50 works by over 35 artists.

The exhibit explores the artistic creation that occurs at Santa Fe’s Indian Market and reflects on the community building that has come from the market’s inclusion of artists from Indigenous nations throughout North America. The Indian Market occurs each year in August and features around 1,000 Native artists from more than 200 Indigenous communities. The market draws in visitors from all around the world.

Museum Director, Andrew Connors, explains that some of the pieces that will be on display come from the collection of the recently passed Ruth and Sidney Schultz that was recently donated to the Albuquerque Museum. He expresses the importance of these pieces saying, “the world is depicted in these great works of art.”

Featured artists

Jamie Okuma

Sandra Okuma

Charlene Holy Bear

Lonnie Vigil

Ben Harjo Jr.

Chris Pappan

Teri Greeves

Marcus Amerman

Les Namingha

+ many more

For more information regarding the exhibit visit cabq.gov.