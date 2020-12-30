Albuquerque Museum exhibits to expect in 2021

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Among the other things, the Albuquerque Museum is presenting three exhibits that highlight Mexican art history in 2021. In January, they will be featuring the work of artist Luis Jimenez. In February, they will feature the work of Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and other Mexican modernists. Then in May, the work of printmaker Jose Guadalupe Posada will be on display.

Also coming soon is a showcase of local women in photography. Later in the year, there will also be an exhibit that exploring the early construction of Albuquerque.

The museum is continuing its online-only exhibits including “Seven Generations” which is about Native American resistance to injustice and “Trinity: Reflections on the Bomb.” The museum is currently only selling tickets online in advance.

More Community News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery