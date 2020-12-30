Albuquerque Museum exhibits to expect in 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Among the other things, the Albuquerque Museum is presenting three exhibits that highlight Mexican art history in 2021. In January, they will be featuring the work of artist Luis Jimenez. In February, they will feature the work of Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and other Mexican modernists. Then in May, the work of printmaker Jose Guadalupe Posada will be on display.

Also coming soon is a showcase of local women in photography. Later in the year, there will also be an exhibit that exploring the early construction of Albuquerque.

The museum is continuing its online-only exhibits including “Seven Generations” which is about Native American resistance to injustice and “Trinity: Reflections on the Bomb.” The museum is currently only selling tickets online in advance.

More Community News: