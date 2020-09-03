Albuquerque Museum exhibition to feature artists Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An exhibition around some of the most popular Mexican artists of all-time is coming to the Albuquerque Museum. The museum is already looking ahead to 2021 with one of their newest traveling exhibitions in the lineup.

“After the Mexican Revolution, there really was this cultural and social political rebirth in Mexico, at which artists were very much at the center of those conversations,” said Josie Lopez, Curator of Art at the Albuquerque Museum. “You really get to see the context of the lives that were being lived in Mexico City at the time.”

At the center of those conversations were artists like Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. They’re the same artists, among many others, whose work you can find in the collection coming to the museum early next year.

“Most of the work in this exhibition is showing how Mexican modernism developed outside of the famous murals and much more in terms of painting and photography and even fashion,” said Lopez. “What’s interesting about this exhibition is the way in which she is presented within the context of her own time.”

Lopez says Kahlo’s work brings in audiences from all over. Her pieces, many including self-portraits, were inspired by the beauty and pain of her life.

“She’s become this incredibly sought-after, celebrated, iconic artist. During her lifetime, that wasn’t necessarily the case,” said Lopez. “Frida has become a cult in her own right.”

The exhibition, “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism,” will also showcase the work of other artists during that pivotal time like José Clemente Orozco and Lola Alvarez Bravo. As the museum prepares to reopen, Lopez hopes they can also bring back exhibit ‘extras’ like speakers and musicians.

“My hope is that for this exhibition, and in 2021, we have the opportunity to go back to doing some of that regular programming,” said Lopez. “Highlighting the relationship between New Mexico and Mexico is something that I’m very interested in doing, not only through this exhibition but through our museum and collections.”

The museum reopens Sept. 15. The exhibition will come from Denver before heading to Albuquerque in early 2021. The exhibition will run in Albuquerque from Feb. 6 through May 2, 2021.

