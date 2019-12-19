Albuquerque Museum exhibit will chronicle the early days of the psychedelic rock poster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trip down memory lane for those who remember the psychedelic sixties is coming to the Albuquerque Museum.

The exhibit, Dreams Unreal: The Genesis of the Psychedelic Rock Poster, explores the development of counter-culture in San Francisco from 1965-1970 through posters, handbills, and postcards that were used to advertise music.

“I love the different stories that these posters and prints tell about the men and women that were such innovators at a time that this wasn’t really considered art,” museum director Andrew Connors said.

Young artists collaborated with commercial lithographers to create these materials for events. The exhibit will be open to the public from Jan. 11 through April 12.