ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit is ready for visitors at the Albuquerque Museum. It explores one of the most important professions: local journalism.

The exhibit is called “News for the People: Local Journalism in the 1970s.” It doesn’t only cover TV, but radio and newspaper as well.

The rich history of local journalism and its influence in Albuquerque during the 1970s is highlighted by a visual timeline of journalism objects, publications, and photographs.

“People might say, ‘Why the 70s?’ It’s like I was saying, there were lots of interesting individual moments that happened during this time. This was a time that more voices were being heard. Whether it’s indigenous voices [or otherwise],” said History Curatorial Assistant Jonathan Wright, “You have more female voices. Not only on radio, they were able to be seen. They were anchoring TV News broadcasts for the first time.”

The exhibit will be on display until March 3, 2024.