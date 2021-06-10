Albuquerque Museum exhibit examines artists self-portraits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A new exhibition at the Albuquerque Museum is presenting samples of how artists have approached the exploration of representation as well as self-depiction. Drawing from the National Portrait Gallery’s vast collection, Eye to I: Self-Portraits from the National Portrait Gallery will examine how artists in the United States have chosen to portray themselves since the beginning of the last century.

Curator of art Josie Lopez talked about Eye to I and how it features more than 50 works in in a variety of styles and media ranging from caricatures to photographs, from colorful watercolors to dramatic paintings and time-based media.

The exhibit will be on display from June 12-September 12. With a permanent collection of more than 10,000 works of art, 35,000 historical objects, and 130,000+ items in photo archives, Albuquerque Museum hosts world-class exhibitions and more.

