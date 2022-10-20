ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A piece of Spanish history has a new permanent home in Old Town. The Albuquerque Museum dedicated its latest addition, an 18th-century stone hórreo or granary, to the West Sculpture Garden.

Hórreos were designed with an elevated storage area to protect grains and crops from moisture and rodents. They were also fitted with wooden slates for air circulation. Officials say bringing the structure here highlights the historical and cultural ties between Spain and Albuquerque. “Most of them, starting in the 1600s, were built specifically to store one type of grain, corn on the cob,” said Andrew Connors, Director, Albuquerque Museum.

The hórreo was a gift from the Loewe Foundation which is a cultural foundation in Spain.