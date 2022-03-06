ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas police arrested the suspected shooter in an April 2021 Albuquerque murder. Domminick Mullen, 21, was arrested by Seminole, Texas police for his alleged role in the drug-related robbery-turned-murder of Ryan Saavedra Jr. on the west side.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Retired Las Vegas firefighter remembered
- Crime: NMSP search for kidnapping suspect involved in Santa Fe crash
- KRQE En Español: KRQE En Español: Viernes 4 de Marzo 2022
Police say five people were involved in the murder and that Mullen was the one who shot Saavedra. He is charged with murder, an attempt to commit a felony, and conspiracy. Four of the five people police say were involved have been arrested. Police are still looking for the fifth suspect, Ajole Guzman.