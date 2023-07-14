ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was arrested in Las Vegas, New Mexico Thursday night. 52-year-old Jose Martinez is accused of killing Russell Werner near 2nd St. and Candelaria on July 10, 2023.

Police say witnesses told them the two men were arguing when Martinez hit Werner in the chest with an AR-style rifle and the gun fired a round, killing Werner. They said Martinez tried to intimidate several people to help cover up the crime before transporting the body himself by wrapping it in carpet and taking it to the area of 2200 Midtown Pl. The body was discovered by a security guard.

Police responded to the scene and identified the body as Werner. Martinez is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.