Albuquerque movie theaters taking safety precautions ahead of reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve missed popcorn and the big screen, you may soon be in luck. Local movie theaters still need the green light from the state to reopen, but they’re still preparing for showtime. Some are making big changes like socially distant seating.

“On our website when you buy tickets, the system actually forces you to leave two empty seats between people on your same row,” said Greg Johnson, Director of Sales and Marketing for Flix Brewhouse. “Increasing the time which high-contact surfaces get sanitized, the ability of face masks.”

Flix Brewhouse, which is located on Albuquerque’s westside says showtimes will be staggered so seats can be disinfected between showings. They’re also launching a mobile app to preorder food, limiting contact with servers.

“We do have a new mobile app coming that does allow pre-ordering of food and beverage,” said Johnson, also noting that they will have a disposable menu and single-use pencils if you are not using the app. “If you want to reduce your contact with our service team, you can literally get your food, if you want to eat/drink in the auditorium, get that ready, place the order on the app prior to even entering the building. That way, when you sit down, your food and beverage just comes out to you.”

Their goal is to open before the end of July when Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is slated for a July 31 release. Other theaters across the state are also busy preparing for the green light to reopen.

Cinemark released a full video of the changes they’re making, including contactless ticketing and food payments, as well as hand sanitizer stations. According to Cinemark’s website, Albuquerque’s Century Rio 24 theater is set to open July 3. The Downtown theater is still temporarily closed and the Cinemark Movies West and Movies 8 theaters have closed permanently.

AMC says most of their theaters will open July 15. Customers will be required to wear a mask and drink refills will be unavailable for the time being. Regal has similar plans to begin reopening, beginning July 10.

Theaters say they’re just happy to return people to watching movies on the big screen. Some locals say while they’re ready to go back, others say they’re going to wait a bit longer.

“We’re going to hold off for a little while,” said Stephanie Anthony. “I know if we do go back to the movie theater, it’s still going to be either matinee or $5 Tuesdays.”

The current public health order in New Mexico is set to expire at the end of the month. The governor has not said when theaters will be able to reopen.

