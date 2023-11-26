ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council (AMRC) is advising hikers to use proper navigation tools to stay safe on hikes in the Sandia Mountains, arguing that general road maps, like Google or Apple maps, could lead hikers to false trails. The council said they rescue about 80 hikers a year.

“Certainly, it’s unrealistic to say, ‘Don’t bring digital navigation into the backcountry,’ but understand their limitations and have backups. Have contingency plans if that fails,” said Steve Larese, public information officer for AMRC.

Officials said there are several ways to identify a main trail from false ones, such as game or stream trails. Things like narrow passages, animal droppings, and tracks are good ways to tell if it is a game trail. Main trails, however, tend to be wider and have a lot of foot tracks.

“We’ve even had, tragically, some fatalities where people began following either a game trail, a trail that’s been cut by wildlife that looks good and that leads to sketchy areas where people can really get into trouble,” Larese said.

The rescue council said the main Sandia trails hikers get lost on most frequently are La Luz Trail and Domingo Baca.

“Apps where it’s user contributions; those can get you in trouble certainly,” explained Larese. “You want professional apps that are designed for hiking.”