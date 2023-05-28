ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash. It happened near Lomas and Louisiana.
Details are limited, but officers said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The person driving the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.
More details, if released, will be added to this article.