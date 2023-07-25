ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is searching for answers after her 19-year-old daughter was found shot to death earlier this month.

“All I know is I woke up on the Fourth of July to two detectives telling me that my daughter was not okay,” said Andrea Aguirre.

A mother’s worst nightmare is now Aguirre’s reality.

“I had talked to her that night at 11:24, and she told me that she was going to bed,” said Aguirre.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said 19-year-old Alana Gamboa was found dead inside her car off Kathryn and Columbia in Southeast Albuquerque. Investigators claimed she was shot to death.

“I got her car released to me, and there is bullet holes all through it,” said Aguirre.

That’s all the information she said the police have given her.

“The day she died, they promised me, her main detective promised me, that he was going to find who did this to her, and then two days later, I got a call that he was going on vacation for the week,” said Aguirre.

However, Aguirre didn’t want to wait until the detective got back.

“I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t sit, so I went out, and I made posters,” said Aguirre.

She just wants justice for her daughter.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for more information on Alana’s killing. Aguirre hopes this will help bring more attention to the case.

“I was just confused as to why this happened to Alana,” said Aguirre.

Through the heartbreak of losing her daughter, she’s frustrated with the lack of transparency from APD.

“APD, I feel like they need to step up. They really do. I get it, they are human too, but as a detective, and as someone in law enforcement in that rank, you guys chose to do that job title,” said Aguirre. As a mother, she said she won’t stop until they catch who did this.

“We need justice so that Alana’s soul can be at peace. That’s where my heart is. I never imagined speaking on behalf of my own child,” said Aguirre.

KRQE checked with APD for an update on the investigation. A spokesperson only replied they “have nothing they can report on.”

Anyone who has any information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.