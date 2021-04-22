Albuquerque mother, daughter team working to build a pollinator corridor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beekeepers are seeing fewer and fewer bees and that’s because they are losing places to go. An Albuquerque mother and daughter are trying to change that.

“She’s not seeing bees when I look around my neighborhood, I don’t even see plants the bees could actually use, ” said Terry Dettweiler. Dettweiler has lived in northeast Albuquerque for 32 years, she’s seen how it’s changed over the years.

“As people try to comply with the city asking people to use less water, people have added more gravel and fewer plants to their yard,” said Dettweiler. Without the native plants, the neighborhood loses its color and pollinators have nowhere to go as yards turn to gravel.

“Which changes everything it changes how the plants can survive and it changes the bees,” said Dettweiler. Over the past year, Terry and her daughter Eva came up with a plan.

“My mom got interested and so what else is there to think about during COVID,” said Eva Stricker. The pair came up with the North Campus Neighborhood Association Pollinator Corridor, handing out pollinator-friendly herbs, shrubs, and flowers to neighbors.

“People that live in apartments in the neighborhood and people who are renting, people who aren’t gardeners, everybody can be involved in the project,” said Dettweiler. The project will split into two parts one in spring and one in the fall. With support from all over town, they’ve been able to get enough plants for anyone that wants one.

“People are sending us money, people are real excited about having a life a happy thing to think about,” said Dettweiler. It’s more than just a handout because, without bees, crops and gardens won’t get pollinated and won’t thrive in the summer.

They hope other neighborhoods can spread the word too. “This is a great pilot project for how other neighborhoods could come through and start building up the support for the pollinators,” said Stricker.

Plants will start going out in a few weeks. If you want to get more information you can contact Terry Dettweiler, via email at ncampuspollinatorcorridor@gmail.com.