ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced that 34-year-old Raeanna Ruiz and her two children, 16-year-old Dylana Barela and 15-year-old Christopher Barela have been charged for the death of Santiago Roybal in October.

According to APD, Ruiz and her children were seen chasing Roybal on October 18 when he ran into the apartment of a friend in northeast Albuquerque. Police said the apartment tenant was shot and that Dylana Barela admitted to shooting the shots that killed Roybal. The tenant survived his injury.

Police said phone and social media suggest that Ruiz believed Roybal was stealing something from her backyard before the shooting. Dylana Barela told detectives that she thought a man was stalking her and looking into her window in recent months. When she saw a man in the backyard, the three went after the man. Police said Ruiz’s home was near the scene of the shooting.

Ruiz and her children have been booked with murder and tampering with evidence. The three were arrested at a Rio Rancho home Tuesday morning.