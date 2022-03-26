ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque girl and her mother are working together to raise money for people stuck in Ukraine. “When the invasion started, I knew that it was a time as a mom that I wanted to talk to my daughter about it,” said Meg Myers.

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Myers took it into her own hands to explain to her daughter, 8-year-old Ava, what was going on and what it meant. “I knew it was going to be something we were going to have on TV a lot,” said Myers.

That conversation with Ava got her thinking. So, she came up with an idea to somehow give back. “The first thing she was said was ‘we need to help,'” said Myers.

So the mother-daughter duo worked together and brainstormed. “We figured the way we could help is by creating some artwork,” said Myers.

“I tried to draw a picture of it just of an example for like a design, so she copied it and made it her own,” said Ava.

They came up with a blue and yellow peace sign with a bracelet labeled, Ukraine. “I had the idea to the design like the outline and my mom had the idea for like the bracelet that says ‘Ukraine’ and the colors,” said Ava.

They printed their design on tote bags, with a choice of blue or black bags, and then they researched nonprofits to send the proceeds to. “All of the money that we get from the bags goes to the World Central Kitchen,” said Ava.

The Myers won’t physically see a single penny. “It all goes directly to the nonprofit in Ukraine, giving fresh meals to the people who have been displaced,” said Myers.

So far, they’ve been able to sell 26 bags. “That’s mostly just through friends, family, and neighbors,” said Ava.

Through donations, they’ve raised a little over $400. “We’re trying to shoot for 50 bags,” said Myers,