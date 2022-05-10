ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep an Albuquerque mom locked up until trial after her toddler was shot in the foot. According to court documents, Samanth Sanchez got into a fight with her boyfriend who she says wouldn’t get out of her house.

She told police during a struggle, her gun went off and her son started to cry. Police say the young boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday in court, the state filed a motion for pretrial detention saying Sanchez shot off the toes of her own child and has no regard for the safety of others.

The case now heads to the district court. As for the boy, CYFD says it cannot comment on the placement of a child, but according to the court documents, two workers did respond.