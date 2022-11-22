ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving might be a couple of days away but members of the homeless community were treated to a warm Thanksgiving meal Tuesday morning. Steelbridge Ministries and the Rock at Noonday hosted their annual Thanksgiving meal for the homeless.

The event served roughly 400 people from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All of the food was donated by the community, who also helped out with the event.

“Most of the residents of Steelbridge come here,” says Shane Rabindranath, executive director at Steelbridge Ministries. “Not only is it a chance for them to give back to the community but it’s an experience for them. We also have about another 60 volunteers on top of that. So we probably have close to 80 to 100 good people volunteering here today.”

The homeless peop[le at the event also got to leave with some warm clothes. Steelbridge handed everything from jackets to beanies.