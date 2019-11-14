Albuquerque middle schoolers show gratitude for military

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A token of gratitude. As Veterans Day celebrations wrap up, students at Wilson Middle School are showing their appreciation for active-duty military.

“I wrote, ‘Thank you for everything you’ve done for our country. We really appreciate it,'” said Ruby Carrell, a seventh-grader at Wilson Middle School.

Colored pencils, markers, and unbreakable focus. Students at Wilson Middle School used the supplies to create handmade cards Wednesday morning. The cards will be sent out with holiday care packages to soldiers serving over seas.

“There’s a lot of active military that can’t be with their families for the holidays,” said Jorge Estrada, a seventh-grader at Wilson Middle School.

The cards were decorated with American flags, eagles and personal thank you notes. Carol Sanchez, the President of the Rio Grande Blue Star Mothers, says she’s grateful for the students’ efforts. She says the cards mean a lot to the men and women serving over seas.

“If you ask an active duty military member, ‘What have you done with all of the letters and cards you’ve received?’ They’ll tell you, they’ve read them, shared them, hung them up wherever they were at, and then took them down, put them in a special box and brought them home with them,” said Sanchez.

The Blue Star Mothers are preparing to send 300 goody boxes to soldiers for the upcoming holidays. They say it costs $22,000 for postage alone.