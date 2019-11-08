Albuquerque middle schoolers help out with holiday gift-giving project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is kicking off its holiday gift-giving project.

The Kindness Project collects gently-used items that can be turned into gifts to be given anonymously. Thursday, Hayes Middle School hosted a bag decorating event to inspire kids to spread kindness during the holiday season.

“To encourage the kids to create works of art that we then can give the community anonymously, to just spread love and kindness, and remind each other [that] a smile can make someone’s day, opening the door, having a conversation,” Kahuna Kalei Heartland, founder of the Kindness Project, said.

The program is in its eighth year.