ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque middle schooler is recovering after an adult punched him in the face at a local park during school.

APS says a sixth grade P.E. class from Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School was jogging on the trail at Mariposa Park on Friday afternoon when two people started yelling at the kids.

At some point, things escalated and one of the adults punched a student in the face, breaking his nose. Officials say the two adults ran off.

APS Police are investigating.