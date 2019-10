ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque middle school teacher has been placed on leave after she was charged with abuse against a family member.

Andrea Jackson was arrested back in August after someone noticed the 8-year-old had bruises. According to investigators, the boy told them Jackson was regularly beating him with objects like a broom, belt and shoes.

Turns out, Jackson is a teacher at Tony Hillerman Middle School. She’s currently on paid leave from APS.